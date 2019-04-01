Rio Tinto (RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,970

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,190 ($67.82) to GBX 4,970 ($64.94) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a GBX 4,755 ($62.13) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,234.15 ($55.33).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,461 ($58.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,541 ($59.34). The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 319.51 ($4.17) dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total value of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as industrial minerals, such as borates, titanium dioxide, and salt.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.