Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Allena Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $116,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,768,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

