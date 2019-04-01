Rhumbline Advisers Has $45,000 Holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (SNNA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 667,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,119,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,576,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cowen set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of SNNA stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $70.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.64.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

