Reviewing Westell Technologies (WSTL) and Zoom Telephonics (ZMTP)

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) and Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westell Technologies and Zoom Telephonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies $58.58 million 0.54 $30,000.00 N/A N/A Zoom Telephonics $32.32 million 0.50 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Westell Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Telephonics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Westell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Westell Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westell Technologies and Zoom Telephonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies -9.46% -0.81% -0.70% Zoom Telephonics -0.23% -1.82% -0.67%

Volatility and Risk

Westell Technologies has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Telephonics has a beta of -1.3, indicating that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westell Technologies and Zoom Telephonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Westell Technologies beats Zoom Telephonics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna system conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. Zoom Telephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

