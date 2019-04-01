Reviewing Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) & MaxLinear (MXL)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies N/A N/A N/A MaxLinear -6.80% 11.90% 6.16%

0.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.11 million 27.56 -$25.65 million N/A N/A MaxLinear $385.00 million 4.61 -$26.19 million $0.78 32.73

Summit Wireless Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxLinear.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Wireless Technologies and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxLinear 0 5 2 0 2.29

MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential downside of 14.48%. Given MaxLinear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.