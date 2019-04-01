Reviewing Liquidity Services (LQDT) and ALJ Regional (ALJJ)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.8% of ALJ Regional shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquidity Services and ALJ Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services -7.70% -11.08% -7.13% ALJ Regional -0.35% -1.42% -0.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and ALJ Regional’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $224.51 million 1.14 -$11.61 million ($0.50) -15.42 ALJ Regional $369.78 million 0.16 -$7.33 million N/A N/A

ALJ Regional has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services.

Summary

ALJ Regional beats Liquidity Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, granite, quartz, piedrafina, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

