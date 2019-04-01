Reviewing EuroSite Power (EUSP) & Consolidated Edison (ED)

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get EuroSite Power alerts:

Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. EuroSite Power does not pay a dividend. Consolidated Edison pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

This table compares EuroSite Power and Consolidated Edison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroSite Power -16.31% -6.56% -5.70% Consolidated Edison 11.20% 8.42% 2.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EuroSite Power and Consolidated Edison’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroSite Power $3.65 million N/A -$700,000.00 N/A N/A Consolidated Edison $12.34 billion 2.21 $1.38 billion $4.32 19.63

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EuroSite Power and Consolidated Edison, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Edison 6 7 0 0 1.54

Consolidated Edison has a consensus target price of $76.51, suggesting a potential downside of 9.79%. Given Consolidated Edison’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Summary

Consolidated Edison beats EuroSite Power on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 549 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 63 distribution substations; 85,545 in-service line transformers; 3,748 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,181 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,416 miles of mains and 375,898 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. The company primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.