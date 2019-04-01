Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Stake Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Retrophin worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Retrophin by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth $1,578,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Retrophin by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 164,982 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Retrophin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Retrophin stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.02. Retrophin Inc has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $43.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 62.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Aselage sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $45,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,417 shares of company stock valued at $313,080 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

