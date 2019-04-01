Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR) Short Interest Update

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,412,657 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the February 28th total of 811,491 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,821,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ HAIR opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. Restoration Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.65.
Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 653.88% and a negative net margin of 130.83%. Research analysts forecast that Restoration Robotics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restoration Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair lowered Restoration Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.
Restoration Robotics Company Profile
Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.
