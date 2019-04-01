Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR) Short Interest Update

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,412,657 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the February 28th total of 811,491 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,821,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIR opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. Restoration Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 653.88% and a negative net margin of 130.83%. Research analysts forecast that Restoration Robotics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 101,608 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 547,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 547,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 982,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restoration Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair lowered Restoration Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

