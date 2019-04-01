Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jungheinrich (JUN3)

Jungheinrich (ETR: JUN3) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of JUN3 stock traded up €0.98 ($1.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €30.00 ($34.88). The stock had a trading volume of 270,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. Jungheinrich AG has a one year low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a one year high of €38.14 ($44.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

