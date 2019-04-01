Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON: MRW):

4/1/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/29/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 285 ($3.72).

3/28/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “market perform” rating. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 280 ($3.66).

3/22/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 205 ($2.68). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

3/14/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 235 ($3.07). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 265 ($3.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/5/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 250 ($3.27).

2/4/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 210 ($2.74).

Shares of MRW opened at GBX 228.50 ($2.99) on Monday. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 203.30 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53). The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from WM Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Andrew Higginson acquired 63,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £150,001.60 ($196,003.66).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

