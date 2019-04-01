Research Analysts Set Expectations for SYNNEX Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of SYNNEX in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $140.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $95.39 on Monday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.09. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,246,000 after acquiring an additional 788,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,521,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,002,000 after acquiring an additional 704,910 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,793.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 622,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 590,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,697,000 after acquiring an additional 558,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $218,527.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,152.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $47,586.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,724.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,216 shares of company stock worth $383,383 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

