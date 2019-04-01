Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,304 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $394,202.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,911.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $698,270.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,662,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $141.98 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $127.84 and a twelve month high of $159.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

