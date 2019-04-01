Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) will report $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Reinsurance Group of America posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.01 to $14.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.75. 226,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,893. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $127.84 and a 1-year high of $159.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Reinsurance Group of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $137,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,662,897 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 557,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after buying an additional 213,879 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,371,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

