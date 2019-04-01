Regions Financial (RF) Raised to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Regions Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 179,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,455,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,514,000 after purchasing an additional 77,341 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.