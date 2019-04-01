Regional Management Corp (RM) Receives $33.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a report on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Regional Management in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, January 6th.

NYSE RM traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 36.76 and a current ratio of 36.76. The company has a market cap of $287.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.00. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.44 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 7,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Regional Management by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 54.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

