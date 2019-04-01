Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, CEO Mark Joseph Gliebe sold 13,191 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $1,097,886.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 5,742 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $482,442.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,253.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $81.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $881.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.76 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

