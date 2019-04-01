Regacoin (REGA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Regacoin (CURRENCY:REGA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Regacoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Regacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Regacoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Regacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00433220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.01584616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00240386 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007012 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003491 BTC.

About Regacoin

Regacoin’s total supply is 42,403,494 coins. The official website for Regacoin is regaco.in

Buying and Selling Regacoin

Regacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

