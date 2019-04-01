Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Receives $17.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $154,590.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. 40,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.65. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

