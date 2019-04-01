Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Receives $17.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $154,590.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RWT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. 40,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.65. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $17.50.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.
