Redfin (RDFN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.65. 2,521,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,109,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.66.

Get Redfin alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,329. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,850 shares of company stock worth $1,203,188 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Redfin by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $195,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Redfin (RDFN) Trading 6.8% Higher” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/redfin-rdfn-trading-6-8-higher.html.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.