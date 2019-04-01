Red Pulse Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,917.00 (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Red Pulse has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003956 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Red Pulse

RPX is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Red Pulse is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.