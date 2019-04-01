Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mellanox Technologies (MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mellanox is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high-speed interconnects solutions. The company is benefiting from robust demand for ethernet adapters, switches and LinkX cables. Solid demand of its Gigabit EDR solutions in machine learning, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, database, storage and more bode well. Further, robust demand for Mellanox’s InfiniBand solutions is a key catalyst. Mellanox has also won several contracts from the likes of NetApp, the University of Toronto and NASA Ames Research Center, which reflects sturdy demand for its solutions. Recently, NVIDIA inked a definitive agreement to acquire Mellanox for a total enterprise value of around $6.9 billion. Notably, shares of Mellanox have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to foreign currency, stiff competition & customer concentration remain headwinds.”

3/29/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

3/27/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/20/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.95 price target on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/12/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

3/11/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/27/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.89. 823,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,580. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $119.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $388,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,762 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 20,728.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,819 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 60,527 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

