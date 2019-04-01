Raytheon (RTN) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,923 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $191,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 8,792.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,565,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,572,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 64.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,950,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,010,000 after buying an additional 767,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,004,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,994,000 after buying an additional 706,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 736,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after buying an additional 688,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

In related news, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $1,748,315.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,360.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,188 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $182.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

