Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Sasol Limited (SSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sasol in the third quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sasol alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie lowered Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sasol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $30.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4263 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Sasol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-trims-stake-in-sasol-limited-ssl.html.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.