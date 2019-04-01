Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $349,000 Position in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognex by 65.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 303.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 458,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,580,000 after acquiring an additional 344,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,529,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,104,000 after acquiring an additional 268,565 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 64.4% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.00. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $59.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cognex had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

