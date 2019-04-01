Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Upland Software worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,806,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,694,000 after purchasing an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $910.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. Upland Software Inc has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $43.73.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Upland Software from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,369,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,711,514.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,576,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

