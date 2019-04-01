Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Buckle Inc (BKE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Buckle were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Buckle by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Buckle by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

NYSE BKE opened at $18.72 on Monday. Buckle Inc has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Buckle Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

