Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) will post sales of $60.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.29 million and the lowest is $56.77 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust posted sales of $62.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $237.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.56 million to $254.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $242.23 million, with estimates ranging from $232.26 million to $257.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $63.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 2.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 256,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,185. The stock has a market cap of $965.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.76. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

In related news, Director David J. Nettina bought 10,000 shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $118,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,629 shares in the company, valued at $668,788.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harper bought 8,500 shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 284,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,830.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $241,770. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,125,000.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

