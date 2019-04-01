Qutoutiao Inc – (QTT) Short Interest Up 43.6% in March

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,265,638 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 2,969,984 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,867,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on QTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the third quarter worth about $466,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth about $4,510,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QTT opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

