Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Quotient Technology worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Chad Summe sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $37,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,719 shares of company stock worth $804,083. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $928.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.25. Quotient Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

