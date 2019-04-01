Quebecoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Quebecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $18,746.00 and $24.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

