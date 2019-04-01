QS Investors LLC Buys 53,777 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,777 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Altria Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $57.43 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/qs-investors-llc-buys-53777-shares-of-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.