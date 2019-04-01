Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Raised by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LULU. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.19.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $163.87 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $86.32 and a 1-year high of $171.45. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $115,640,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,913.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 1,379,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $199,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $558,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock worth $482,126,030. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

