Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Boosted by Analyst (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Capital One Financial has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry purchased 11,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $349,646.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at $640,863.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 147.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 355,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 211,880 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,039,000 after buying an additional 664,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

