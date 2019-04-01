Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Community Healthcare Trust Inc Issued By DA Davidson (CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

CHCT stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $671.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $251,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,232.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

