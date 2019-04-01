Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Golden Star Resources Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Golden Star Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$75.79 million during the quarter.

TSE GSC opened at C$5.40 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $587.62 million and a P/E ratio of -25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.57.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

