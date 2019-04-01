Purple Innovation (PRPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.20

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 33285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

PRPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

The company has a market cap of $250.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $78.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/purple-innovation-prpl-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-4-20.html.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.