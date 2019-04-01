PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $417,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 453,996 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,628.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

