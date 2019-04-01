Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,152 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $175.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

In related news, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $906,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $1,640,348.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,152 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-sells-9152-shares-of-rockwell-automation-rok.html.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.