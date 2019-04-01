Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.41 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,568,000 after acquiring an additional 391,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,153,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.65.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 27,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $2,502,286.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,006.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $5,554,821.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,895 shares of company stock worth $14,448,935 in the last three months. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $126.86 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $128.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

