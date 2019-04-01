PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (PRYMY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company's Energy Projects segment engineers, manufactures, and installs high voltage cables for underground and submarine power transmission; and provides solutions from project management to cable installation, for submarine cables between offshore wind farms and the mainland, used for generation and distribution.

