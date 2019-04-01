Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 1,121,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,027,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,472,000 after acquiring an additional 201,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 58.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,810,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,368,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.27 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $96.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/prudential-financial-inc-takes-position-in-clean-energy-fuels-corp-clne.html.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.