Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 24,054 Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,054 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Francesca’s were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Francesca’s by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Francesca’s by 341.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Francesca’s by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 572,802 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the third quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Francesca’s by 14.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 358,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRAN stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRAN. TheStreet cut shares of Francesca’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Francesca’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

