Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Stake Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,744,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,541,000 after acquiring an additional 164,442 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Prudential Financial by 8,297.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,154,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 305,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,557,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $614,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,777. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.96.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $108.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Stake Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/prudential-financial-inc-pru-stake-decreased-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.