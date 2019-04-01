Prudential Financial Inc. Has $97,000 Position in Zix Co. (ZIXI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,869 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ZIX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZIX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ZIX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.88 on Monday. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $372.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

