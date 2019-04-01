Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Maxim Group cut shares of Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Proteon announced that the second phase 3 study of vonapanitase failed to reach statistical significance on both co-primary endpoints; secondary patency and fistula use for hemodialysis. The company is evaluating its strategic options and has $16.5M in cash on the balance sheet. Shares are down sharply (~83%). We have removed vonapanitase from our model and are downgrading the shares to and removing our prior price target of $5.00 as the company explores its options.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Proteon Therapeutics to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Proteon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTO opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.79. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTO. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Proteon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,833 shares during the period. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

