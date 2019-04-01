Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.86) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.67. 204,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,670. The company has a market cap of $293.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,909 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $84,435.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,821 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $29,574.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,007 shares in the company, valued at $286,434.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $136,815 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,262.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 250.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 172,047 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,598,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,577,000 after buying an additional 276,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

