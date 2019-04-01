ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:EMSH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2418 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

EMSH traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $75.22. 414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.36 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

