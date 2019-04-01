Profile Utility Token (PUT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $188,624.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Allcoin and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $642,389.00 and approximately $188,624.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00040882 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006853 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015628 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00170231 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000158 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000392 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00001298 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LBank, Allcoin, Bit-Z and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

