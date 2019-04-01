PRiVCY (PRIV) Trading 32.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $52,238.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00432794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.01584452 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $719.15 or 0.17304615 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00240797 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006925 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,129,707 coins and its circulating supply is 16,462,676 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

